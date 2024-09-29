Telangana: Unable To Bear Torture of Loan Sharks, Youth Ends Life

Warangal: A 29-year-old man was harassed by representatives of an online loan app, leading him to die by suicide in Hanamkonda district.

According to police, Madugula Anil, a resident of Mulkanoor in Bhimadevarapally mandal, ran a fast food centre in the area after completing his graduation.

Due to financial difficulties, he took a loan of ₹9 lakh through a loan app. Initially, he paid the instalments regularly, but when his business started struggling, he found it difficult to continue making payments. During this time, representatives of the loan app began harassing him with daily phone calls. Unable to bear the harassment, Anil fell into depression and took the extreme step.

His family rushed him to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

2 die as car rams motorcycle

A man and his nephew died on the spot when an overspeeding car hit their motorcycle at Chennaram Gate in Kondamallepally mandal on Sunday.



The deceased were identified as K. Bheemudu, 23, and his nephew K. Venkatesh, 8, both residents of Bugga Thanda in Neredugumma mandal.

The accident occurred when the speeding car, heading towards Chirala, had a head-on collision with the victims' motorcycle at Chennaram Gate. Police suspect that rash driving by the car caused the accident. The bodies were shifted to the area hospital in Devarakonda.