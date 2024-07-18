Telangana: Ujjaini Mahankali Temple Gears Up for Lashkar Bonalu

Hyderabad: The Lashkar Bonalu at the Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali temple, the most popular among the month-long Bonalu celebrations, is all set to be held on July 21 and 22. On these two days, lakhs of devotees are expected to visit this historical temple, which is known for its biggest Bonalu celebrations in the state.

Temple authorities are making all the arrangements, and busy with constant meetings on preparations, events and security arrangements.



This temple attracts devotees from all over the state, as well as neighbouring states. Apart from the annual Bonalu festival, the temple also draws huge crowds of devotees during the other festivals throughout the year. It has a history of more than two centuries, and the belief of the devotees increasing by the year.



The Ujjaini Mahakali temple was established in 1815 by Suriti Appiah, who served in the British Army at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. According to the historical account, he had vowed to build a temple for Mahakali in his hometown of Hyderabad if a plague that was wreaking havoc in Ujjain subsided. It was from Ujjain that Appiah brought to the city a nine-inch tall stone idol of the deity and installed it at what is now the Ujjaini Mahankali temple.

Talking to the Deccan Chronicle, the chief priest Rama Theertha Sharma said, “On Wednesday Ganapathi Homam was performed, Thursday morning Chandi Homam was performed, the devotees already making the visits from last week. The Bonalu festival arrangements are going on well. The government officials are conducting constant meetings for the arrangements.