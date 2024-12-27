 Top
DC Correspondent
27 Dec 2024 8:27 PM IST
Telangana: Two Youth Killed in Road Mishap
Two youth died in a road accident early on Friday when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a road divider near Gopalapuram after midnight. (Representational Image: DC)

Suryapet: Two youth died in a road accident early on Friday when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a road divider near Gopalapuram after midnight.

The victims, identified as Sheelam Upender (24) and Boina Durga Prasad (24), hailed from Keethavarigudem in Garidepally Mandal. Police reported that the duo was returning to their native village after visiting a relative’s house in Huzurnagar.

The accident resulted in both men succumbing to their injuries at the scene. Their bodies have been sent to the area hospital in Huzurnagar for post-mortem examination. Authorities are investigating the incident.

