Telangana: Two Vehicles Swept Away in Floodwater at Bhupalpally

Warangal: A truck carrying vegetables and a car were swept away in floodwaters on Friday, following two days of heavy rain in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. There were no fatalities.

The truck was swept away at the Alugu vagu situated between Damarakunta and Gundratipalli villages, which had overflowed on to the road. Unaware of this, the truck driver, identified as Raju, carrying vegetables towards Annaram from Damarakunta drove through the water. The vehicle overturned and was washed away.

Driver Raju escaped from the cabin and shouted for help. He was rescued by locals.

In another incident, a car carrying two persons fell into a swollen stream at the Korlakunta bridge. The residents of Mahadevpur mandal were going towards Medaram through Kataram mandal when the incident occurred. The two occupants were injured and taken to a hospital.