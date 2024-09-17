Telangana: Two Gates of Lower Manair Dam Lifted

Karimnagar: In view of Ganesh idol immersions, irrigation department officials lifted two gates of the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reservoir in Karimnagar on Monday afternoon, releasing 5,000 cusecs (one cubic foot per second) of water to Maniar river and Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP).



For the past few days, the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) reservoir has released around 3,500 cusecs of water daily into the LMD.

With inflow of around 14,500 cusecs of water into the MMD, the water storage level at the project at present is 26.71 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet), against its full capacity of 27.5 tmc ft.

A total of around 4,732 cusecs of water was released from the MMD, along with inflows from the upstream into the LMD.

At present, the water storage level in the LMD is recorded at 23.903 tmc ft as against its full capacity of 24.034 tmcs of water.

Meanwhile, the officials of the irrigation department have urged revenue and police officials to take necessary measures to prevent any untoward incident during Ganesh immersions.

They also advised fishermen, shepherds and farmers not to venture into the river as there is strong current due to constant release of water from upstream areas.