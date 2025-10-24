Telangana Turning into Hub of Gun Culture: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s rule, Telangana had been turned into a hub of gun culture and mafia-style politics.” He accused the Congress government of presiding over large-scale corruption, administrative collapse, and lawlessness and said: “The stench of corruption has spread throughout Telangana.”

Rama Rao said Revanth Reddy had lost all control over his administration and ministers. “Even when his own ministers openly level corruption charges against him, he cannot act. Telangana must get rid of this ‘Dawood Ibrahim-style’ Chief Minister and only then the state will be rid of its misfortune,” he said.

He said IAS and IPS officers were “living in fear” and the latest victim of government excesses was IAS officer S.A.M. Rizvi who opted for voluntary retirement allegedly “after being harassed by excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s constant political interference and pressure to act illegally.” Rama Rao added: “honest officers are being harassed, while corrupt ministers have turned the Secretariat into a trading centre for contracts and kickbacks.”

Rama Rao, referring to the spat within the Cabinet involving minister Konda Surekha, said even when the minister’s daughter admitted publicly that industrialists were being threatened at gunpoint and despite clear evidence, no action is taken against those involved.

The BRS leader also took aim at the BJP accusing it of silence on all these issues, adding the present government a “joint venture administration” between BJP and Congress. The BJP is shielding the Congress.”