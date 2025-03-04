Rescue Operation Intensifies in Telangana's SLBC Tunnel Collapse

Nagarkurnool: The rescue operation inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel was underway at a rapid pace on the 11th day of the accident on Tuesday and officials are confident that the damaged conveyor belt would be operational during the day.There was no breakthrough in the efforts to locate the eight trapped persons and rescuers are working in three shifts every day, an official told PTI. The process of removing debris and dewatering was going on, he said.

The conveyor belt which suffered damage following the accident is expected to be operational today, he said. The belt would be useful in shifting the muck and other debris out of the tunnel with ease. A police official on Monday evening said the state government is exploring the option of deploying robots in the rescue operation to prevent any threat to the rescue personnel.

Large quantities of slush and water inside the tunnel posed a challenge to the teams involved in the rescue operation. Eight persons -- engineers and labourers -- have been trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said on Monday evening that the possibility of involving robots in the ongoing rescue efforts is being considered as the safety of the rescuers is important.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who visited the tunnel on Sunday, suggested to the officials leading the rescue operation to use robots inside the tunnel if necessary, to avoid any danger to the rescue personnel. Revanth Reddy, who held discussions with rescue officials on Sunday, said the exact location of eight trapped persons remains unknown and his government is taking all necessary steps to expedite the rescue efforts.

He had also said the rescue operations would gain momentum once the damaged conveyor belt is repaired. The government is determined to resolve the crisis and is also willing to extend support to the families who suffered due to the accident, the CM added.