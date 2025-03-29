Telangana Trying to Clear Dharani Lapses: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Saturday said the state government is actively working to rectify the irregularities and losses caused by the Dharani land registration system under the previous administration. He said corrective measures are being implemented through the Bhu Bharati Act, which aims to ensure accountability among officials handling land-related matters.

The minister made the remarks while inspecting development projects under the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) in Kamanpur and Ramagiri mandals, along with district collector Koya Sri Harsha.

Sridhar Babu announced new buildings for Tahsildar offices in Kamanpur and Ramagiri, an integrated office complex, and a new RDO office for Manthani division. “These facilities are being built to provide better services and ensure lawful and transparent governance,” he said.

He also directed the district administration to identify locations where all mandal-level offices could be housed within a single campus for improved accessibility.

The minister reviewed the progress of Central lighting projects in Kamanpur and urged public cooperation. He also proposed the establishment of a shopping complex and a modern library with state-of-the-art amenities, calling for suitable land allocation.

Sridhar Babu highlighted the government’s free bus travel scheme for women, which he said is being widely utilised by thousands in the mandal daily. He reiterated the government’s commitment to purchasing paddy at MSP without deductions and fulfilling all promises made to the public.

Reflecting on developmental milestones, he pointed to completed projects including a Junior College, JNTU Engineering College, and a Horticulture University in Kamanpur mandal as evidence of the government’s dedication to long-term growth.