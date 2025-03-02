Telangana: Truck Driver Tries to Flee by Jumping off Police Station Building

Khammam: A truck driver sustained serious injuries after allegedly being physically mistreated by police and subsequently trying flee by jumping from a police station in VM Banjar Colony, Penubali mandal.

K. Jeevan Kumar, a native of Ananthagiri in Suryapet district, was detained on Saturday night during a routine vehicle check for drunken driving while en route to Sathupalli from Khammam with a cement load. After failing a breathalyser test, he was taken to the VM Banjar Colony police station for counselling. According to police reports, while in custody, Jeevan Kumar tried to escape by leaping from the building, resulting in broken vertebrae and a fractured hip. He was initially taken to the Government General Hospital at Khammam and later transferred to a private hospital at his family’s request for further treatment.

Family members allege that the truck driver was subjected to excessive physical force by a police constable during his detention. The police are yet to comment on the allegations of torture.