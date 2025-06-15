Telangana: Tribal Students Beat Odds, Excel in NEET

Hyderabad: Students from marginalised communities and remote regions overcame adversity to clear NEET-UG 2025, driven by a strong desire to serve society through healthcare. Several of them studied in Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) schools and cited financial struggles, family hardships and societal backwardness as key motivators to work hard and succeed—many of them in their first attempt.

V. Kalyani, who secured NEET Rank 1450, said, “Until Class 10, I wanted to become an agriculture officer. But after joining Intermediate, I lost a close friend who was married off young and suffered a gynaecological problem during childbirth. That incident motivated me to pursue MBBS and become a gynaecologist. I began preparing seriously for NEET, tracking my progress through mock tests.”

She further said, “I live in a remote village near Nagarjuna Sagar. My father is a fisherman and my mother is a farmer. Today, my parents are very happy as many people are calling to congratulate them. I want to inspire other girls to work hard and focus on studies. Many are forced into early marriages because they perform poorly in academics. I will continue to work hard to achieve my dream in the next five years.”

V. Yashaswini, who secured NEET Rank 1549, said, “Since childhood, I wanted to become a doctor. I studied in a Tribal Welfare institution. We are three sisters, and my father always wanted to see me become a doctor. To fulfil his dream, I studied 14 hours a day. The teaching at Gurukul really helped me perform well.”

She continued, “I want to become a gynaecologist because my sister is suffering from gynaecological issues, and many women face such problems these days. I am thankful to the government and teachers for their support. My family couldn’t afford private education, but the Gurukul system made this possible.”

A total of 62 students from TTWREIS secured ranks below 7000 in NEET-UG 2025. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, SC, ST and Minority Welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, principal secretary A. Sharath and TGTWREIS secretary K. Seethalakshmi congratulated the students for their remarkable achievement.