Telangana Tribal College Students Block Highway Over College Mismanagement

Hyderabad: Several girl students of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College for Women, Shadnagar, blocked the National Highway in Shadnagar on Sunday morning, alleging large-scale irregularities and mismanagement by college Principal Prof. Shailaja.

The protest, which lasted for over three hours, was a result of alleged corruption and mistreatment by the principal, including collection of exorbitant fees, poor quality of food, and harassment of students. The college, run under the social welfare department, caters to over 500 students, many from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Shadnagar police reached the spot and attempted to disperse the students. They attempted to take a few students into preventive custody, which resulted in a scuffle. A constable, Jyotsna, in plain clothes was allegedly dragged by the hair by students.

“They did not know she was a police constable,” said Shadnagar ACP S Laxminarayana, adding that a case was registered against nearly 15 studentsduty. “As it was a protest by female students, we deployed women staff urgently. She could not dress up in khaki as it was a matter of urgent concern and rushed to the spot. The constable was only trying to pacify them when the misunderstanding occurred,” he said.

The students accused the principal of misconduct. “We didn’t even have salt in the kitchen, but the principal was selling everything outside,” said a student. “All the groceries meant for us like rice, oil, even chili powder, were taken away. We have videos and photos to prove it.”

Another student claimed that the administration arranged good food only during inspections. “They serve proper meals only when department officials visit. It’s all for photos. The next day, we go back to watery dal and one curry.”

Several students also alleged threats and retaliation from the principal. “If anyone spoke against her, she would remove their names from the exam list,” said a final-year student. “We kept quiet because we didn’t want to lose our marks or certificates.” Another added, “She didn’t even allow us to go home. She said if we leave the campus, we’ll be suspended. We felt like prisoners, not students.”

Students alleged that despite the institution being a government college, they were forced to pay fees. “We were told education here is free, but the principal collected `3,000 for admissions and even demanded up to `1 lakh from married students,” said one of them, adding that repeated complaints to officials went unanswered.

Following the protest, TGBIE Secretary Krishna Aditya visited the campus, while TGSWREIS joint secretary Dr P.S.R. Sharma said that an internal review committee had been constituted to probe the allegations. “For now, an in-charge will look after the college. Once the committee submits its report, appropriate action will be taken against the principal,” he said.

Some students also alleged that police resorted to using force during the protest. The Shadnagar ACP denied the allegation.