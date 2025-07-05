Telangana Transport Dept Suspends 18,973 Licenses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department suspended 18,973 driving licenses for offenses including drunk driving and overspeeding from from December 2023 to June 2025. To promote sustainable mobility, the state introduced a 100% road tax and registration fee exemption for electric vehicles (EVs), benefiting 49,633 EVs with a total exemption of Rs. 369.27 crore from November 16, 2024, to June 30, 2025. The department also plans to upgrade 25 two-wheeler, 27 four-wheeler, and 5 heavy vehicle test tracks into automated driving test facilities equipped with advanced technology. Additionally, the 'Vahan' application, a digital platform for vehicle-related services, will be launched by August 2025, aligning Telangana with other states. A centralized IT-based system will connect pollution testing centers to monitor vehicle emissions effectively.The vehicle registration code transitioned from 'TS' to 'TG' starting March 15, 2024, with 13.05 lakh vehicles updated by June 30, 2025.



