Telangana Transco CMD Inspects Flood-Hit Substation Feeders

Hyderabad: Telangana Transco Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) D. Krishna Bhaskar has inspected the flood affected EHT substation feeders at Attapur area near Musi River bank and reviewed the power supply restoration works in all EHT substations with director (Transmission) and field officials.

Due to flood and heavy rains, water has entered into the132KV KM Pally sub-station in Nalgonda district submerging the equipment such as Feeder Bays, Isolators, AB Switches etc. Sensing the emergency situation, power engineers have plunged into action immediately and extended alternate supply to loads from other substations.

The two feeders - KM Pally to Kodandapur and KM Pally to Nasarlapally have been taken out of service by hand tripping the circuit breakers to avoid accidents. After attending the repair works, normalcy of all the equipment has been restored and two feeders in 132KV KM Pally sub-station have been taken into service.

Further, due to heavy rains, 132KV Narsampet to Gudur feeder in 132KV Nekkonda substation in Warangal district got tripped and feeder was declared breakdown. After attending the rectification works, the 132KV Narsampet-Gudur line was taken into service and normalcy of power supply was restored.

Since alternate supply was arranged during the above breakdowns, there was no interruption to any of the consumers in the above areas. The CMD issued instructions to all the field engineers to be alert, vigilant and to take up the emergency works on war-footing basis.

The central breakdown gangs are also kept ready in all EHT substations for taking up of immediate rectification of breakdown works. Further, CMD appreciated the engineers for putting all out efforts in maintaining satisfactory power supply throughout the state and directed all the staff to be present at their headquarters to attend to any emergencies.