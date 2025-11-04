Telangana: Tractor Rams DSP’s Vehicle in CM Convoy

Hyderabad: A vehicle belonging to Nagarkurnool DSP Narender Rao was partially damaged when a speeding tractor rammed into it in Gadwal district on Monday. The accident occurred near Ayanool, when the DSP’s vehicle was heading towards a site to ensure road clearance for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s convoy.

At the time of the accident, only the DSP and the driver were present in the car. Neither of them was injured. Following the mishap, the DSP continued his journey to the CM’s event in another vehicle.

Locals at the site said a woman travelling on the tractor suffered minor injuries. The tractor reportedly went off balance after the collision, pushing the DSP’s vehicle into nearby bushes. Police have taken note of the incident and are verifying how the tractor entered the restricted route shortly before the Chief Minister’s convoy was scheduled to pass.