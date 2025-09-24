Telangana Tourism Releases Mana Bathukamma 2025 Promo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) released the promo of its festive song Mana Bathukamma 2025. The 49-second video has already begun trending on social media platforms. The full version of the song will be released today at 8 pm.

The song features powerful lyrics penned by noted poet, singer and MLC Goreti Venkanna, with music composed by Suresh Bobbili. It has been sung by Aditi Bhavaraju, Mangli, and Goreti Venkanna.

The choreography was handled by Eshwar Penti of Prema Desam fame.

Director Badrappa Gajula has brought the festive spirit alive on screen, while cinematographers Shyam Dupati and Uday Gurrala have captured Telangana’s village landscapes, cultural vibrancy and celebratory atmosphere.

The song begins with the line ‘O Thangedu Poolu Thalli Bathukamma’ and is designed to resonate with Telangana women celebrating the Bathukamma festival with song and dance.