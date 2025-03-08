Telangana tourism launches website for students, proffessionals moving to Germany

Hyderabad: Patel Ramesh Reddy, chairman of Telangana Tourism, launched the website of the Telangana Association of Germany. The website provides information for students and professionals moving to Germany.

Apart from offering guidance on cultural norms, daily life, and career opportunities in Germany, it also features a Telangana Tourism section to help German visitors explore the state's rich heritage and attractions.

Dr Raghu Chaliganti, Founder-President, highlighted Indo-German collaborations in AI, digital farming, and environmental projects. He praised the Telangana diaspora for promoting the state’s culture and tourism at international events like ITB Berlin.

On March 4, Ramesh Reddy inaugurated Telangana’s stall at ITB Berlin. The event was attended by key association members, including vice-president Venkat Ramana Boinpally and general secretary Alekhya Bhoga.