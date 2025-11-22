Telangana Tourism Launches Telangana Culinary Heritage Walk on the Occasion of World Heritage Week

Telangana Tourism, in association with The Culinary Lounge, successfully launched the Telangana Culinary Heritage Walk. Designed as an intimate, story-led exploration of Telangana’s living food culture, the inaugural walk started with Hyderabad’s old city on 22 November, 2025. Telangana Culinary Heritage Walk brought together a curated group of ten participants for a 2.5-hour journey across heritage corners, legendary eateries, and timeless culinary traditions.

This premium walk was conceptualised for those who value depth over breadth— travellers who look for meaning beyond checklists, and food lovers who see cuisine as a lens to understand people, places, and history.

Valluru Kranthi, IAS. Managing Director, Telangana Tourism Development shared, “The historical culinary heritage of Deccan, particularly amalgamating its cultural diversity is being promoted by the tourism department. We want the public to experience the variety of food Hyderabad offers through the culinary walks.” Highlights of the Inaugural Walk

Hotel Nayaab – Starting Point (6:00 AM)

Participants gathered at the iconic Hotel Nayaab for welcome chai and lukmi, followed

by a behind-the-scenes introduction to Hyderabad’s *lpaya and nahari traditions.

• Established in 1980, Nayaab is celebrated as one of the earliest Irani cafés to

popularise breakfast delicacies like paya and nihari in the Old City.

• Its location near Charminar made it a cultural meeting point for early-morning

workers, traders, and travellers.

Jai Hinglaj Maa Snacks Point – En-route Halt

A short halt offered participants fresh jalebi and kachori with views of the magnificent

High Court building.

• The stall represents the tradition of North Indian sweet-savory morning snacks

brought in by migrant communities.

• Its location near heritage precincts adds to the lived-in charm of Hyderabad’s

morning food trail.

High Court Heritage Stop

Participants enjoyed a heritage briefing on the monumental Telangana High Court, with

hot jalebi and kachori served on the go.

• Built in 1919 in striking Indo-Saracenic architecture, the High Court is one of

Hyderabad’s most important judicial and architectural landmarks.

• Its red-granite façade overlooking the Musi River remains a defining image of the

Old City’s skyline.

Govind Dosa – 7:00 AM Stop

The group proceeded to Govind Dosa, known for its crisp dosas, idlis, and unique

variations popular with locals and early-morning visitors.

• Govind Dosa is one of Hyderabad’s most renowned street-breakfast institutions,

famous for its “butter-loaded” dosa technique.

• It showcases the city’s embrace of South Indian tiffin culture alongside

traditional Hyderabadi foodways.

Agrawala Sweets – 7:30 AM Stop

Participants savoured puri sabzi, rabdi, kalakand, chikki, lassi, and gajak before walking

through historic Murgh Chowk and the Clock Tower, continuing towards Charminar.

• Agrawala Sweets is a legacy confectionery representing the influence of Marwari

and North Indian sweet-making traditions in Hyderabad.

• Its menu reflects the city’s pluralistic flavours shaped by traders and migrant

communities over decades.

Sardar Mahal – Grand Finale (8:00 AM)

The walk concluded at the restored Sardar Mahal, where Shri Babu Rao Garu, Founder

of Café Niloufer, led a candid conversation on Irani chai heritage, Osmania biscuits, and

the emotional history of chai culture that held communities together. Participants

enjoyed idly, upma, chai, coffee, bun maska, and Osmania biscuits.

• Built in 1900 by the Nizam for Sardar Begum, Sardar Mahal is now a cultural and

arts hub after restoration by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

• Its revival symbolizes Hyderabad’s commitment to preserving heritage through

adaptive reuse.

A Walk Built on Authentic Voices, Not Staged Moments

The Telangana Culinary Heritage Walk was intentionally limited to 10 participants,

ensuring conversations could breathe and authentic stories could emerge. The

experience brought together more than 20 culinary stories*l, tracing migration, memory,

community bonds, and the city’s layered gastronomic evolution.

From the craftsmanship behind a hot dosa at dawn to the legacy of Irani chai narrated

by one of its most respected custodians, the walk served as a reminder that

Hyderabad’s culinary identity is not just a menu—it is a living tradition.

Next Walk Coming Soon

The inaugural edition received an enthusiastic response, and more curated heritage

walks will be announced under the Telangana Culinary Experiential Accelerator.

The Culinary Lounge & Telangana’s Culinary Tourism

The Culinary Lounge is leader in premium culinary experiences, associated with

Telangana Government as Lead, Telangana Experiential Culinary Tourism. The Culinary

Lounge has curated and hosted corporate team engagement programmes for most of

the top GCCs in Hyderabad.

Recently Telangana Tourism announced Telangana Culinary Accelerator to promote

entrepreneurs, especially women and rural entrepreneurs in order to promote

Telangana cuisine.