Telangana Tourism at Imex America 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism has set up a stall at the Imex America 2024 trade show at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, showcasing the state's diverse attractions and rich heritage.

According to a statement, the stall highlighted Telangana's centuries-old history and its reputation as a top destination for tourism, entertainment, and business. Representatives engaged with local media, travel industry leaders, and members of the Telugu associations, emphasising Hyderabad’s status as the "Convention Capital of India" and a focal point for international conferences and investments.

Telangana representatives explored various foreign stalls at the trade fair, expressing a strong commitment to welcoming a new generation of tourists seeking unique experiences and unexplored destinations, the statement said.