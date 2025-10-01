Telangana Tops South in Dowry Murders: NCRB

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded the highest number of murders for dowry among southern states in 2023, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The state reported 36 murders linked to dowry last year — more than Andhra Pradesh (26), Karnataka (12), Maharashtra (5) and Tamil Nadu (1). Although the figures were lower than those of states such as Odisha (224) and West Bengal (220), Telangana’s numbers remain the highest in the South.

What makes this record even worse is that in 2023, Hyderabad topped all metropolitan cities in the country for dowry-related murders, recording three of the seven cases reported across metros. This means the city alone accounted for nearly 40 per cent of such murders in seven metropolitan cities of India.

Across the country, the NCRB recorded over 15,000 dowry-related cases in 2023 — a 14 per cent rise from the previous year. Of these, 6,100 deaths were linked to dowry harassment or violence, including suicides. Telangana reported 145 dowry deaths and only four cases registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

While the number of murders for dowry in Telangana fell slightly from 44 in 2022 to 36 in 2023, the state still topped the list among southern states. In recent months, the state has witnessed several shocking dowry-linked killings. In August, a 21-year-old woman in Hanamkonda was smothered to death by her husband, Ganesh, after she reportedly refused to give dowry. Around the same time, a 33-year-old woman was found dead in Kothagudem district after enduring alleged starvation, confinement and physical assault by her husband and in-laws.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior official from the women’s safety wing (WSW) attributed Telangana’s higher numbers to both population size and the state’s efficient reporting system. “These numbers not only reflect incidents but also show that more women are coming forward to report harassment. Telangana police have made it easier for them to reach out,” a senior official said.

However, NCRB data shows Telangana’s female population — 189.6 lakh — is smaller than that of Andhra Pradesh (226.1 lakh), Karnataka (334.2 lakh), Tamil Nadu (385.4 lakh) and Maharashtra (608 lakh), suggesting that the high number of dowry-related murders cannot be explained by population alone.

Another official from the WSW said that while such murders are not frequent, the trend is deeply concerning. “We have been stepping up awareness campaigns to encourage women to approach the women’s police stations in their commissionerates and report any form of dowry-related harassment at an early stage,” the official added.