Telangana Tops India In Cybercrime

Hyderabad: With a population of 381.35 lakhs, Telangana registered 1,56,737 criminal cases in 2023, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Nationwide, a staggering 62,41,569 cases were filed the same year. A sharp surge was reported under obstruction of public way (IPC Section 283) with 1,51,469 cases and thefts, which stood at 6,89,580 cases across India in 2023. A person or persons refusing to take an order and causing danger or obstruction in a public way, for example, rastha rokos, are called obstruction of public way cases.

Cybercrime, however, remains the biggest concern. NCRB data shows India registered 85,603 cybercrime cases, of which Telangana alone accounted for 18,236 cases, the highest in the country at 47.8 per cet. The chargesheeting rate, however, remained low at 20.9 per cent. Cybercrime offences will be registered under both the IPC and IT Act, with varied offences falling into the category. Offences under the IT Act include ransomware, dishonestly receiving stolen computer resources, identity theft, cheating by personation and violation of privacy. Followed by cyber terrorism, abetment and attempts to commit such offences. Under IPC, cybercrimes include forgery, defamation, morphing, fake profiles, counterfeiting, blackmail, threats and spreading fake news on social media. The NCRB noted 263 cases of cyberstalking and bullying of women and children, with Telangana ranking just after Maharashtra. The state, however, leads in cyber frauds, with 10,626 cases ranging from credit and debit card frauds, ATM thefts, online banking scams, to OTP frauds. On motives, the NCRB report highlighted a plethora of motives like personal revenge, emotional motives, fraud, extortion, disrepute, pranks, sexual exploitation, political motives, terrorism, inciting hate against the country, disruption of public services, drug trade, piracy, stealing information, abetment to suicide and even perversion.

Cybercrime cases in Telangana - Hyderabad

2021: 10,303 - 3,303 2022: 15,297 - 4,436 2023: 18,236 - 4,855

Frauds in Telangana and Hyderabad

Credit or debit card fraud: 855 - 211

ATM fraud cases: 580 - 156

Online banking fraud: 1,868 - 709

OTP fraud: 4,223 and 2,858

IT Act Cases

Ransom ware: 5 - 5

Identity theft: 106 - 97 Impersonation: 138 -96

Obscene material: 186 - 110

Cyberbullying or stalking 263 -163 Data theft: 13 - 0

IPC Cases

Forgery: 18 -14

Defamation or morphing: 9 - 7

Fake profile: 47 - 43

Cyber blackmailing: 213 - 152

Fake news on social media: 98 and 54 Major details

Cases chargesheeted: 1,988 - 456 Cases pendency: 57.4% - 62.8%

Cases convicted: 3 - 0 Cases acquitted: 650 - 175



