Telangana Tops India In Cybercrime

Cybercrime, however, remains the biggest concern. NCRB data shows India registered 85,603 cybercrime cases, of which Telangana alone accounted for 18,236 cases, the highest in the country at 47.8 per cet. The chargesheeting rate, however, remained low at 20.9 per cent.
Cybercrime offences will be registered under both the IPC and IT Act, with varied offences falling into the category. Offences under the IT Act include ransomware, dishonestly receiving stolen computer resources, identity theft, cheating by personation and violation of privacy. Followed by cyber terrorism, abetment and attempts to commit such offences. Under IPC, cybercrimes include forgery, defamation, morphing, fake profiles, counterfeiting, blackmail, threats and spreading fake news on social media.
The NCRB noted 263 cases of cyberstalking and bullying of women and children, with Telangana ranking just after Maharashtra. The state, however, leads in cyber frauds, with 10,626 cases ranging from credit and debit card frauds, ATM thefts, online banking scams, to OTP frauds.
On motives, the NCRB report highlighted a plethora of motives like personal revenge, emotional motives, fraud, extortion, disrepute, pranks, sexual exploitation, political motives, terrorism, inciting hate against the country, disruption of public services, drug trade, piracy, stealing information, abetment to suicide and even perversion.
Cybercrime cases in Telangana - Hyderabad
Frauds in Telangana and Hyderabad
Credit or debit card fraud: 855 - 211
ATM fraud cases: 580 - 156
Online banking fraud: 1,868 - 709
OTP fraud: 4,223 and 2,858
Obscene material: 186 - 110
Cyberbullying or stalking 263 -163
Defamation or morphing: 9 - 7
Cyber blackmailing: 213 - 152
Fake news on social media: 98 and 54
Cases chargesheeted: 1,988 - 456
Cases pendency: 57.4% - 62.8%
Cases acquitted: 650 - 175