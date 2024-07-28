Telangana tops in recovery of lost mobiles

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have topped the chart in the country in terms of the recovery of stolen or lost mobile phones using the CEIR portal. The state police department has recovered 21,193 stolen or lost mobiles this year. They were registered as stolen or lost from January 1 to July 25. The CEIR portal was developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to monitor mobile phone theft cases and counterfeiting of such devices. The portal was officially launched nationwide on May 17, 2023, and was implemented on a pilot basis in Telangana from April 19, 2023.



Shikha Goel, the then additional DGP — CID, was designated as the nodal officer for the CEIR portal, and she is the super user of the portal, according to DGP Dr Jitender. The portal operates in all 780 police stations in the state, and the progress is being monitored by Shikha.





The efforts made by the Telangana cybercrime department and CID using the CEIR portal led to the recovery of 1,000 stolen or lost mobiles within eight days. These were handed over to the complainants, Jitender said. On average, 82 stolen or lost mobiles are recovered per day.

Major achievements



10,000 stolen or lost mobile phones were recovered within 189 days, 20,000 within 291 days, similarly 30,000 within 395 days, and 37,000 within 459 days

The maximum recoveries were made by Hyderabad commissionerate teams. It was 3808. Followed by Rachakonda commissionerate which was 2174. The Cyberabad commissionerate secured third position with the recovery of 2030 stolen mobile phones this year.



To make it user friendly and also to serve the citizens of state, the CEIR portal has been integrated with Telangana police’s citizen portal.



Citizens are requested to use the portal <http://www.tspolice.gov.in/> www.tspolice.gov.in or <http://www.ceir.gov.in/> www.ceir.gov.in for reporting lost/missing mobile phones.