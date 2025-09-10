Telangana Tops in PCI, Says RBI Report, GSDP Rises by Rs 1.32 Lakh Crore

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded impressive economic growth in terms of gross state domestic product (GSDP) and per capita income (PCI), according to the 'Handbook of Statistics on Indian States' released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for 2024-25. The state’s GSDP stood at ₹14,56,839 crore at current prices, while the PCI touched ₹3,79,751, placing Telangana narrowly behind Karnataka with ₹3,80,906.

The 2024-25 fiscal was the first complete year under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Congress government, which assumed office in December 2023. Telangana’s economic performance in this period, surpassing several industrialised states, has come as a morale booster to the Congress government.

During 2023-24, when the BRS was in power for more than eight months until December 6, the GSDP stood at ₹13,22,808 crore. Under the Congress, the figure climbed to ₹14,56,839 crore, registering an increase of over ₹1.32 lakh crore.

The growth across key sectors: agriculture and allied activities, mining, manufacturing, utilities, and trade-related services, indicating balanced progress rather than dependence on a single sector.

Similarly, PCI rose from ₹3,46,457 in 2023-24 to ₹3,79,751 in 2024-25, marking a significant leap within a year. Finance officials attribute this achievement to a combination of welfare and development policies. They highlight the government’s success in maintaining social schemes while simultaneously encouraging industrial, agricultural, and service sector expansion

Congress leaders accused the BRS of spreading false propaganda on inflation, arguing that the state’s surplus-driven price correction is beneficial to the common people. Despite delays from the Centre in clearing Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion approvals, and irrigation project funds, Telangana has managed to sustain high growth. Analysts say this demonstrates the Revanth Reddy government’s ability to overcome central hurdles and emerge as a role model in blending welfare with economic development.

I. Top-5 states in PCI:

1. Karnataka: Rs 3,80,906

2. Telangana: Rs 3,79,751

3. Tamil Nadu: Rs 3,58,027

4. Haryana: Rs 3,53,182

5. Maharashtra: Rs 3,09,340

II. Telangana net state domestic product: (at current prices):

2014-15: Rs 4,56,280 crore

2023-24: Rs 13,22,808 crore

2024-25: Rs 14,56,839 crore

III. Net Value Added by Economic Activity (at current prices):

i)Agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing:

2019-20: Rs 1,49,138 cr

2020-21: Rs 1,66,478 cr

2021-22: Rs 1,75,987 cr

2022-23: Rs 1,93,689 cr

2023-24: Rs 1,99,912 cr

2024-25: Rs 2,12,112 cr

ii)Mining and quarrying:

2019-20: Rs 22,636 cr

2020-21: Rs 18,227 cr

2021-22: Rs 22,318 cr

2022-23: Rs 24,435 cr

2023-24: Rs 28,302 cr

2024-25: Rs 28,854 cr

iii) Manufacturing:

2019-20: Rs 84,320 cr

2020-21: Rs 87,443 cr

2021-22: Rs 93,677 cr

2022-23: Rs 95,805 cr

2023-24: Rs 1,02,892 cr

2024-25: Rs 1,08,221 cr

iv) Electricity, Gas, Water supply & Other utility Services:

2019-20: Rs 12,227 cr

2020-21: Rs 10,887 cr

2021-22: Rs 12,159 cr

2022-23: Rs 14,301 cr

2023-24: Rs 19,231 cr

2024-25: Rs 20,642 cr

v) Construction:

2019-20: Rs 35,967 cr

2020-21: Rs 33,332 cr

2021-22: Rs 46,550 cr

2022-23: Rs 56,898 cr

2023-24: Rs 65,369 cr

2024-25: Rs 73,191 cr

vi) Trade, Repair, Hotels and Restaurants:

2019-20: Rs 1,43,634 cr

2020-21: Rs 1,21,438 cr

2021-22: Rs 1,61,208 cr

2022-23: Rs 2,09,305 cr

2023-24: Rs 2,34,109 cr

2024-25: Rs 2,59, 950 cr