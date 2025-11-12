Telangana Top Achiever in Business Reforms

Hyderabad: Telangana has been recognised as a Top Achiever in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024 by the Union government, reaffirming its leadership in Ease of Doing Business and governance reforms. The state earned Top Achiever status in four key reform areas — Business Entry, Construction Permit Enablers, Services Sector and Land Administration. Telangana’s special chief secretary (Industries) Sanjay Kumar received the honour in New Delhi on Tuesday from Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during the Udyog Samagam 2025.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, launched BRAP 2024, the seventh edition of its national initiative to streamline business processes and simplify regulatory systems across states and Union Territories. The latest framework includes 434 reform points, with emphasis on labour regulations, land and property administration, investment facilitation, utility services and environmental clearances. The reforms are designed to enhance transparency, improve service delivery, and make India a more attractive investment destination.

Telangana has implemented all mandated BRAP reforms, eliminating 1,467 compliances across 13 departments, marking a major stride toward creating a more investor-friendly environment. Officials said this reflects the state’s continued commitment to modernising governance, promoting efficiency and strengthening its business ecosystem.

At the Udyog Samagam, states and Union Territories were recognised for excellence across 25 reform areas. Uttarakhand and Punjab topped five areas each, while Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh excelled in four. Maharashtra, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were recognised in three areas, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka and Tripura in two, and Goa and Meghalaya in one.

DPIIT also unveiled the BRAP 2024 State Category rankings, reflecting the overall Ease of Doing Business and compliance performance across the country.