Telangana to Witness Light to Moderate Rain: IMD

Telangana
30 Oct 2025 6:21 PM IST

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in several districts in the State on Friday: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) (File Photo)

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in several districts in the State on Friday.

The districts include Adilabad, KomuramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu districts of Telangana. The IMD said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana, the IMD said in its weather bulletin.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

