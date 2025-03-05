Telangana to Unveil Tourism Policy 2025–2030 at Berlin Meet

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Policy for 2025-2030 will soon be introduced, offering investment opportunities, incentives, and subsidies, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy announced. He represented the state at the International Tourism Business (ITB) Conference in Berlin, held from March 4 to 6, where global tourism leaders gathered to discuss industry trends and opportunities.

Ramesh Reddy attended the inaugural session alongside TGTDC Managing Director N. Prakash Reddy, Andhra Pradesh tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, Indian ambassador to Germany Ajit Gupte and Berlin Mayor Kai Wagner. The Telangana delegation received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, with cultural performances highlighting Bathukamma and Bonalu traditions earning widespread appreciation.

Telangana boasts a rich cultural and historical heritage, featuring the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple, Buddha Park in Nagarjuna Sagar, Amrabad Tiger Reserve, and iconic landmarks such as Golconda Fort, Charminar, and Qutub Shahi Tombs. Hyderabad’s world-renowned cuisine, particularly its signature biryani, continues to attract visitors. The state is also focusing on temple tourism, medical tourism, and eco-tourism to diversify its offerings.

The ITB conference, one of the world’s largest tourism forums, hosts over 400 international experts, 200 sessions and 17 themed tracks, with discussions focused on digital transformation, sustainability and artificial intelligence in the tourism sector.

