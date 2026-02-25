Telangana to Unveil Ease of Doing Business 2.0

Hyderabad:Telangana will soon unveil Ease of Doing Business 2.0 to strengthen its position as a global investment hub, IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu announced while inaugurating the Growth X 2026 conference on Tuesday.

Organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), the event drew industry leaders as the minister outlined stakeholder consultations to shape the new policy. He said the initiative aims to accelerate industrial growth, build investor confidence and provide strong assurances.



“Growth must be deliberate, not by chance,” Sridhar Babu stressed, linking the initiative to Telangana Vision 2047 — the state’s blueprint to expand from a $200 billion economy to $1 trillion by 2034 and $3 trillion by 2047.



To ensure balanced progress across urban and rural regions, the government is pursuing a three-pronged “CURE, PURE, and RARE” strategy. He also highlighted the role of AI and Industry 5.0 in reshaping business, urging the creation of robust ecosystems rather than standalone firms.



Positioning the government as an industry partner rather than just a regulator, he invited entrepreneurs to collaborate closely.



Among those present were BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao, Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, FTCCI president R. Ravi Kumar, representatives of Skyroot Aerospace, and Growth X 2026 convener Pankaj Diwan.