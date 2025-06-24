Telangana to Submit all KLIS Papers to Ghose Panel

Hyderabad: The Cabinet on Monday decided to submit all the documents on the Kaleshwaram project to the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry, in support of the government's claims that the previous BRS administration had executed the Kaleshwaram project without obtaining Cabinet approval.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, discussed the letter written by the Ghose commission to the state government seeking details of the Kaleshwaram project and decided to submit all available data and detailed information related to the project by June 30, the deadline set by the commission.

Briefing the media on Cabinet decisions, minister for information and public relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the responsibility of compiling and submitting the Kaleshwaram data had been entrusted to senior officials under the supervision of the Chief Secretary.

Srinivas Reddy said the Cabinet also took a strong stand against the Godavari Banakacharla project being proposed by Andhra Pradesh, asserting that it would harm Telangana's interests. It was noted that both the Chief Minister and the irrigation minister had already taken up the issue directly with the Union jal shakti minister during their recent visit to New Delhi.

A resolution was passed to explore all legal and judicial avenues to stop the Banakacharla project. The Cabinet emphasised the need to utilise all forums to safeguard Telangana’s share of river waters in Godavari and Krishna, he added.

To formulate a comprehensive action plan regarding the Godavari-Banakacharla issue and review recent developments, a Congress Legislature Party meeting would be convened in the first week of July where Congress MPs and MLAs would be briefed on the finer points of the state’s stand.

The Cabinet also resolved to pursue pending issues, especially the division of common institutions listed under Schedule IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. It was decided to bring these issues to the table during the upcoming meeting between officials of the Telugu states, to ensure long-standing unresolved matters are addressed through dialogue.