Telangana to spend Rs.11,000 crore to build 55 residential schools

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the Congress government had created a history by issuing an order allocating Rs.11,000 crore to construct 55 Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIRS) for students from the BC, SC and ST communities.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday here at the residence of minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in minister's quarters, the Deputy Chief Minister said that schools were being constructed to provide international standard education to the children of poor, marginalised, and middle-class families.

“The government will construct the schools on par with the international schools and the public government sanctioned three Young India Integrated Residential Schools a few months ago by allocating Rs.600 crore,” Bhati said.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is in-charge of the education department, directed the officials to issue an order for 55 schools. Following the Chief Minister's directions, the government issued an order sanctioning Rs.11,000 crore for 55 YIRS," Bhatti said.

In addition to setting up a sports complex in each integrated residential school, which will be set up on an area of about 20 to 25 acres, a housing complex will also be built to provide accommodation to the teachers who teach there. The Deputy CM said that the YIRS had been designed to provide digital education of international standards along with all the facilities for the students.

Bhatti said that the residential schools, which have been designed to have the necessary labs, library and mini-theatre for the students, will be useful for the families who cannot pay high fees in private educational institutions. The syllabus was being designed so that the students studying in these residential schools could compete with the world.

“We feel very fortunate that integrated residential schools, which are set up to provide international standards of education to the middle-class children of the poor, marginalised and weaker sections, have been set up during our Congress rule. The government will work for the uplift of all sections of society for social change and follow the guidelines given by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Bhatti said that the students studying in these schools will grow up to work in institutions that rule the world in the future. He said that despite the financial burden on the state government, every paisa collected by the government is being used only to improve the living conditions of the people.