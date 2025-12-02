Telangana To Shut TGbPASS Permanently From December 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TGbPASS) will be permanently closed from December 15. Presently, all building and layout approval applications under the GHMC, HMDA and Directorate of Town and Country Planning are being processed through the new BuildNow portal.

The municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department has integrated TGbPASS data with BuildNow. Following this, if there is a shortfall in TGbPASS , the applicant has the provision to provide the required documents in BuildNow even after December 15, an MA&UD official said.