Telangana to Set Up Sports University at Gachibowli Stadium

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced the establishment of a Sports University on the premises of the 70-acre Gachibowli stadium, which will be upgraded to accommodate future needs.

The new institution, tentatively named Young India Physical Education and Sports University, will be set up under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, similar to the Young India Skill University.

All major sports grounds and stadiums in Hyderabad, such as LB Stadium, Hakimpet Sports School, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Indoor Stadium, Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, and the University Cycling Velodrome, will be integrated into the Sports University.

In a meeting with key officials at the Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the university would operate autonomously, with a special governing board and a chairman appointed to oversee its functioning. The university will offer 13 specialised courses in sports education.

The Chief Minister also highlighted plans to include 14 sports under the university’s purview: cricket, hockey, football, basketball, swimming, tennis, badminton, shooting, boxing, wrestling, table tennis, athletics, gymnastics and aquatics.

During a meeting held at the Secretariat to review the draft of the Telangana state's new sports policy, Revanth Reddy instructed officials to create a strategy aimed at placing Telangana on the global sports map. This policy will focus on identifying and nurturing young athletes who can compete in national and international events, with a particular eye on the 2036 Olympics.

Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of tailoring the new sports policy to the interests and talents of Telangana's youth. He advised the officials to prioritise sports that resonate with local youth, while also addressing the unique geographical and cultural conditions of the state. Additionally, he proposed bringing in top-tier coaches and establishing collaborations with international sports universities to provide advanced training for Telangana’s athletes.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to formulate clear guidelines for incentives offered to athletes who achieve success in national and international competitions, ranging from monetary rewards to government jobs.