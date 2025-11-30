Telangana To Set Up Exclusive MSME Parks For Women In Every Assembly Constituency: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government decided to set up exclusive MSME parks for women in every Assembly constituency as part of a long-term strategy to promote women's entrepreneurship and economic empowerment, State Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Sunday.

Speaking at the WE-Enable Graduation Ceremony organised by WE Hub at Dr B R Ambedkar Open University here, the minister said women would be positioned as key stakeholders in the state's vision to transform Telangana into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, a release said.

The state minister for Information Technology and Industries said women's empowerment must begin within the family and extend to active participation in economic and social life.

"There is a visible change in social attitudes towards women across Telangana, signalling a deeper shift in societal thinking," he said.

Citing official data, Babu said Telangana's Female Labour Force Participation Rate stands at 52.7 per cent, significantly higher than the national average of 45.2 per cent.

He noted that women's workforce participation in the state has risen sharply from 22 per cent in 2017-18 to 40.3 per cent in 2023-24, reflecting improved access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The minister credited WE Hub with playing a pioneering role in nurturing women entrepreneurs and said the proposed WE Hub 2.0 initiative would focus on building globally competitive women-led enterprises.

He added that the government is creating an integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem to provide women with access to skilling, technology, finance, markets and mentorship under a single framework.

Urging women to move beyond conventional employment, Babu encouraged them to become job creators and enterprise leaders, contributing directly to Telangana's economic growth.