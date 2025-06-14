Telangana to Set Up 571 New Govt Schools in 2025–26: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced the establishment of 571 government schools in the upcoming academic year 2025-26 in areas that have more than 20 children. The Chief Minister said that every child must receive quality education in government schools and the state government is prepared to spend as much money as needed to achieve this goal.

At a high-level review meeting with education department officials held at the ICCC on Friday, Revanth Reddy said the state government was committed to enhancing education standards in government schools.

The CM stressed the importance of equipping students not only with language proficiency but also with essential skills from an early age, particularly from the high school level, to help them succeed in their chosen careers.

Highlighting the need for systemic reforms, the CM instructed officials to redesign the education framework to support skill development along with academic growth. He added that with urbanisation accelerating in Telangana, the education department must coordinate with municipal bodies like HMDA to establish schools in identified urban layouts with social infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also directed that all educational institutions under various categories and those meant for the SC, ST, BC, minority communities, be rationalised to ensure a standardised number of students in each school. This move aims to optimise resources and ensure balanced educational development across regions.

Recognising the growing preference among students for government-run Gurukul schools due to their quality food, uniforms and textbooks, Revanth Reddy suggested conducting a detailed study to explore whether similar facilities can be extended to day scholars in regular government schools.

He also highlighted the importance of counseling programmes that instill in students a sense of responsibility towards their families and society, enabling them to grow into emotionally strong and responsible citizens.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy, CM’s special secretary B. Ajit Reddy, CMO secretary K. Manicka Raj, education secretary Dr Yogita Rana, commissioner of technical education S. Sridevasena and director of school education E.V. Narasimha Reddy.