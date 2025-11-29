Telangana To Set Up 375 MW Energy Storage Systems

Hyderabad:The Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGenco) has called for tenders for standalone BESS (battery energy storage systems) totalling 375 MW and 1,500 MWh capability, marking a game-changing step toward a smarter, more resilient power grid, according to a senior official.

The new installations will be located at key substations — including at Maheswaram and Choutuppal — each slated for 187.5 MW and 750 MWh capacity. This targeted approach at critical grid points promises improved stability and efficiency, the official said.



To accelerate the rollout, the government was providing land at highly concessional lease rates, he said.



The move aligns with Telangana’s renewable energy portfolio, already boasting of around 4.8 GW of installed power capacity within a vast estimated solar potential exceeding 20 GW. By combining decentralised solar projects with robust energy storage, the state aims to smoothen out power fluctuations and strengthen grid reliability.

The official said Telangana was adopting lithium-ion batteries and eyeing next-gen innovations like solid-state batteries to meet renewable energy’s intermittency challenges.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the state’s coal mining giant, is embracing the clean energy wave by planning its own BESS installations. Aiming to boost operational efficiency and reduce fossil fuel dependence, SCCL’s energy storage projects will also provide critical power back-up in remote mining areas.