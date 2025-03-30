Telangana to set national development standard by 2050: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the Congress government aims to make Telangana a development model for India by focusing on education, employment, agriculture, medical sectors, and welfare under the Telangana Rising-2050 plan.

On Sunday, during Ugadi celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi, priests predicted good fortune for Telangana under Reddy’s leadership. He stated the government, which introduced the Food Security Act nationally, will transform Telangana by enhancing medical, health, education, agriculture, and welfare services.

"I want Telangana’s people to be happy in the Vishwavasu Nama year. We’ll ensure welfare and development reach every eligible person and create employment opportunities. Funds are allocated in the Budget for education, medical, employment, and welfare," Reddy said.

He likened the Budget, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, to Ugadi chutney—a mix of flavors. "We’re leading Telangana on a development path to shine nationally and set an example," he added.

The Congress government plans to build Future City, an investment hub, and provide fine rice to eligible candidates this Ugadi, building on its Food Security Act legacy. Reddy noted Telangana leads in rice production and aims to boost income for welfare measures.

Later, he visited Raj Bhavan, meeting Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to extend Ugadi greetings.