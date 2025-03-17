Telangana to rename Telugu University, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the Telangana government will rename Telugu University, following the precedent of renaming other universities after prominent figures like Prof. Jayashankar, Konda Laxman Bapuji, and P.V. Narasimha Rao.

"Since the formation of Telangana, we have been renaming universities to honour significant leaders," stated the Chief Minister.

He clarified that the decision to rename Telugu University, currently named after Potti Sreeramulu, is not intended to oppose anyone. "The Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University continues to operate in Andhra Pradesh under its existing name," he emphasised.