Telangana to Rename Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan

2 Dec 2025 2:32 PM IST

Raj Bhavan to become Lok Bhavan; Move Follows Centre’s Recommendation and Similar Changes in 8 States

Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to rename Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan and Raj Niwas as Lok Niwas, following a recommendation from the Union Home Ministry aimed at moving away from colonial-era terminology.

According to official sources, eight states have already implemented similar changes, and Telangana will now join that list. The Home Ministry had advised states to adopt names that reflect democratic and indigenous values rather than colonial legacy.
The proposal originated during the Conference of Governors held in 2024, where participants suggested that the term Raj Bhavan “smacked of colonialism” and no longer aligned with the ethos of independent India.
