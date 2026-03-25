Telangana to Release Rs.53.26 Crore for Overseas Scholarships

Hyderabad: The state government will release Rs 53.26 crore towards approved overseas scholarships to students at the earliest, minister for SC development Adluri Laxman Kumar informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The minister said that over the past two-and-a-half years, the Congress government had released Rs 607.49 crore under the scheme, benefiting 4,994 students. BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao said the government had earlier announced an allocation of Rs 3,300 crore for overseas scholarships and urged that the scheme be placed under the ‘green channel’ to ensure timely release of funds to beneficiaries.

Telangana Govt To Implement Mobile Anganwadi Scheme in Hyderabad

The state government is implementing a Rs 3.58 crore scheme to introduce mobile anganwadis for children of migrant workers and families living in slum areas in and around Hyderabad. In a written reply, women and child welfare minister D. Anasuya ‘Seethakka’ said the modalities for the scheme had been finalised. She added that the government would incur an annual expenditure of Rs 3.28 crore on the programme.

Schools Taken Up for Infrastructure Upgrade Under Phase I of Mana Ooru–Mana Badi Programme

As many as 9,139 schools have been taken up for infrastructure improvement under Phase-I of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, with a total outlay of Rs 3,497.62 crore, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy informed the Assembly. In a written reply, the Chief Minister, who holds the education portfolio, said Rs 2,027.865 crore had been released so far. Using these funds, 22,068 works out of the 55,336 identified in the selected schools have been completed. He said the total value of the completed works stood at Rs 2,658.743 crore.