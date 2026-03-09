 Top
Telangana to Register Dip in Day Temperatures for Next 3 Days

Telangana
9 March 2026 9:42 AM IST

In a post on ‘X’, Telangana weatherman said, Respite ahead for next three days. After super hot weather for the last four days, finally temperatures will drop during March 9 to11.

Telangana weatherman said the day temperatures are expected to drop for next three days from Monday. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: In a major relief from sweltering heat conditions, the day temperatures are expected to drop for next three days from Monday.

In a post on ‘X’, Telangana weatherman said, “Respite ahead for next three days. After super hot weather for the last four days, finally temperatures will drop during March 9 to11.”

“East Telangana might register 36 to 37 degrees Celsius, while Hyderabad 34 to 35 degrees Celsius, other districts 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.”

In a power storm warning, Telangana weatherman asked the people to get ready for powerful thunderstorms, rains and hailstorms during March 16 to 23. It's going to be prolonged active rain spells for various parts of Telangana during these days. He urged farmers to take utmost precautions since it's going to cause a lot of damage.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
