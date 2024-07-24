Telangana to Receive Rs 3,000 Crore More in Tax Devolution in 2024–25

Hyderabad: Devolution of taxes to Telangana has increased by Rs 3,000 crore for 2024-25 when compared with 2023-24, according to the Union budget. It stood at Rs 23,216 crore, which has been increased to Rs 26,216 crore.

Telangana's share in tax devolution continues to remain the same at 2.102 per cent.

Of the total Rs 26,213.38, corporation tax will comprise Rs 7,872.25 crore, income-tax Rs 9,066.56 crore, central GST Rs 7,832.19 crore, customs Rs 1,157.45 crore, Union excise duty Rs 243.98 crore, service tax Rs 0.86 crore and other duties and taxes Rs 43.09 crore.

What Telangana got in the union budget:

Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for Telangana

Share in 2023-2024 - 2.102%

Total Proceeds in 2023-2024 - Rs. 23,216.52 crores

Share in 2024-2025 - 2.102%

Total Proceeds in 2024-2025 - Rs. 26,216.38 crores

Loan Released To Telangana in lieu of Shortfall in GST Compensation

Loan Released in 2020-2021 - Rs. 2380 crores

Loan Released in 2021-2022 - Rs. 4569.45 crores

Total Loans - Rs. 6949.49 crores

Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) Hyderabad

Assistance to Autonomous/Grantee Bodies

2023-2024 (Revised) - Rs. 56 crores

2024-2025 - Rs. 56 crores

National Institute of Animal Biotechnology

Assistance to Autonomous/Grantee Bodies

2023-2024 (Revised) - Rs. 36.30 crores

2024-2025 - Rs. 41.30 crores

Atomic Minerals and Directorate for Exploration and Research

2022-2023 - Rs. 321.74 crores

2023-2024 - Rs. 392.79 crores

2024-2025 - Rs. 352.81 crores

National Fisheries Development Board

2022-2023 - Rs. 13 crores

2023-2024 - Rs. 19 crores

2024-2025 - Rs. 16.78 crores

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad

2022-2023 - NIL

2023-2024 - Rs. 115 crores

2024-2025 - Rs. 10.84 crores

IIT Hyderabad

2022-2023 - Rs. 450 crores

2023-2024 - Rs. 300 crores

2024-2025 - Rs. 122 crores

Allocation For Welfare Of Scheduled Caste

2022-2023 - Rs. 29.46 crores

2023-2024 - Rs. 18 crores

2024-2025 - NIL

Allocation For Welfare Of Scheduled Tribes

2022-2023 - Rs. 17.79 crores

2023-2024 - Rs. 10 crores

2024-2025 - NIL

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad (INCOIS)

2022-2023 - NIL

2023-2024 - Rs. 01 crore

2024-2025 - Rs. 01 crore

Assistance to Autonomous/Grantee Bodies

2023-2024 - Rs. 27 crores

2024-2025 - Rs. 28 crores

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New

Materials, Hyderabad

Assistance to Autonomous/Grantee Bodies

2023-2024 - Rs. 87.38 crores

2024-2025 - Rs. 86.75 crores

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Tribal Universities

Welfare of SC

2022-2023 - Rs. 0.37 crores

2023-2024 - Rs. 2.5 crores

2024-2025 - NIL

Welfare of ST

2022-2023 - Rs. 0.24 crores

2023-2024 - Rs. 1 crore

2024-2025 - NIL

Provisions under “Grants-in-Aid-Salaries”

2022-2023 - Rs. 1.5 crores

2023-2024 - Rs. 2.67 crores

2024-2025 - NIL

Assistance to Autonomous/Grantee Bodies

2023-2024 - Rs. 40.67 crores

2024-2025 - NIL

Allocation under Object Head Grants For Creation Of Capital Assets

2022-2023 - Rs. 3.45 crores

2023-2024 - Rs. 30 crores

2024-2025 - NIL

Total Highway Projects for Telangana

Number of projects - 13

Value of all projects - Rs. 12,111.93 crores

Total Annuity Committed - Rs. 7,347.58 crores

Annual Annuity - Rs. 251.8 crores