Telangana to Receive Rs 3,000 Crore More in Tax Devolution in 2024–25
Hyderabad: Devolution of taxes to Telangana has increased by Rs 3,000 crore for 2024-25 when compared with 2023-24, according to the Union budget. It stood at Rs 23,216 crore, which has been increased to Rs 26,216 crore.
Telangana's share in tax devolution continues to remain the same at 2.102 per cent.
Of the total Rs 26,213.38, corporation tax will comprise Rs 7,872.25 crore, income-tax Rs 9,066.56 crore, central GST Rs 7,832.19 crore, customs Rs 1,157.45 crore, Union excise duty Rs 243.98 crore, service tax Rs 0.86 crore and other duties and taxes Rs 43.09 crore.
What Telangana got in the union budget:
Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for Telangana
Share in 2023-2024 - 2.102%
Total Proceeds in 2023-2024 - Rs. 23,216.52 crores
Share in 2024-2025 - 2.102%
Total Proceeds in 2024-2025 - Rs. 26,216.38 crores
Loan Released To Telangana in lieu of Shortfall in GST Compensation
Loan Released in 2020-2021 - Rs. 2380 crores
Loan Released in 2021-2022 - Rs. 4569.45 crores
Total Loans - Rs. 6949.49 crores
Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) Hyderabad
Assistance to Autonomous/Grantee Bodies
2023-2024 (Revised) - Rs. 56 crores
2024-2025 - Rs. 56 crores
National Institute of Animal Biotechnology
Assistance to Autonomous/Grantee Bodies
2023-2024 (Revised) - Rs. 36.30 crores
2024-2025 - Rs. 41.30 crores
Atomic Minerals and Directorate for Exploration and Research
2022-2023 - Rs. 321.74 crores
2023-2024 - Rs. 392.79 crores
2024-2025 - Rs. 352.81 crores
National Fisheries Development Board
2022-2023 - Rs. 13 crores
2023-2024 - Rs. 19 crores
2024-2025 - Rs. 16.78 crores
National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad
2022-2023 - NIL
2023-2024 - Rs. 115 crores
2024-2025 - Rs. 10.84 crores
IIT Hyderabad
2022-2023 - Rs. 450 crores
2023-2024 - Rs. 300 crores
2024-2025 - Rs. 122 crores
Allocation For Welfare Of Scheduled Caste
2022-2023 - Rs. 29.46 crores
2023-2024 - Rs. 18 crores
2024-2025 - NIL
Allocation For Welfare Of Scheduled Tribes
2022-2023 - Rs. 17.79 crores
2023-2024 - Rs. 10 crores
2024-2025 - NIL
Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad (INCOIS)
2022-2023 - NIL
2023-2024 - Rs. 01 crore
2024-2025 - Rs. 01 crore
Assistance to Autonomous/Grantee Bodies
2023-2024 - Rs. 27 crores
2024-2025 - Rs. 28 crores
International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New
Materials, Hyderabad
Assistance to Autonomous/Grantee Bodies
2023-2024 - Rs. 87.38 crores
2024-2025 - Rs. 86.75 crores
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Tribal Universities
Welfare of SC
2022-2023 - Rs. 0.37 crores
2023-2024 - Rs. 2.5 crores
2024-2025 - NIL
Welfare of ST
2022-2023 - Rs. 0.24 crores
2023-2024 - Rs. 1 crore
2024-2025 - NIL
Provisions under “Grants-in-Aid-Salaries”
2022-2023 - Rs. 1.5 crores
2023-2024 - Rs. 2.67 crores
2024-2025 - NIL
Assistance to Autonomous/Grantee Bodies
2023-2024 - Rs. 40.67 crores
2024-2025 - NIL
Allocation under Object Head Grants For Creation Of Capital Assets
2022-2023 - Rs. 3.45 crores
2023-2024 - Rs. 30 crores
2024-2025 - NIL
Total Highway Projects for Telangana
Number of projects - 13
Value of all projects - Rs. 12,111.93 crores
Total Annuity Committed - Rs. 7,347.58 crores
Annual Annuity - Rs. 251.8 crores