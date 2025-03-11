 Top
Telangana to Present Gaddar Awards for Tollywood Films and Personalities

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 March 2025 10:48 AM IST

Dil Raju Announces Gaddar Awards, Replacing Nandi Awards, to Be Held This Ugadi

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy approves Gaddar Awards for Tollywood, with categories including feature films and children’s films.

Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had approved modalities for presenting Gaddar awards to Tollywood films and film personalities from this year.

In a media statement on Monday, Dil Raju said that the government will issue a notification for the awards soon. They are likely to be presented on Ugadi. The Gaddar awards replace the Nandi awards, which were presented in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The CM asked officials to make necessary arrangements for the awards ceremony, stressing that it should be conducted on par with national-level events. The awards will be presented in various categories, including feature films, children’s films and Telugu books.

