Telangana to Prepare Health Profiles of 46 Lakh SHG Women

Hyderabad: The health, medical and family welfare department will prepare the health profiles of 46 lakh women of Self-Help Groups across Telangana. The profile will include blood tests, personality and cancer screenings. Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha directed officials to launch the programme on March 8, marking International Women’s Day.

The minister issued directions regarding the 99-day action plan scheduled from March 6 to June 12, ensuring that regular hospital services are not disrupted. The plan, approved with minor modifications, will be implemented in four phases.

The first phase will focus on maternal and child health, adolescent girls, and elderly healthcare. Administrative issues such as hospital sanitation, disposal of pending files, and asset verification will also be addressed.

Field-level initiatives will include anaemia control measures and health screenings for children in schools and anganwadis.

With support from Telangana Diagnostics, each woman will undergo 30 types of medical tests. Screening will be conducted in three stages starting from March 8. Initially, the programme will be rolled out in five mandals per district, followed by 10 additional mandals in the second stage, and later extended to all remaining mandals. The minister instructed that the entire screening process be completed within six months.

Rajanarsimha reviewed the initiatives under the Praja Palana–Pragati Plan at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by principal secretary (health) Christina Z. Chongthu, health and family welfare commissioner Sangeeta Satyanarayana, Aarogyasri CEO Uday Kumar, drug control administration director general Shanawaz Qasim, Medical Education director Narendra Kumar, TVVP commissioner Ajay Kumar and health director Ravinder Naik.

During the second phase, large-scale screening camps will be organised at sub-centre levels to detect non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer. The minister directed mapping of chemotherapy services in district day-care cancer centres and making viral infection tests mandatory for dialysis patients.

The third phase will prioritise communicable disease control and publichealth preparedness.

In the final phase, 145 urban primary health centres under GHMC, Cyberabad and Medchal limits will be upgraded into polyclinics to provide specialty medical services. Mobile medical camps will be organised in slum areas toensure access to healthcare for the urban poor.