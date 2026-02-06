Telangana to Pilot Common Civic Billing System

Hyderabad:The state government is preparing to launch a common billing system to simplify civic payments and improve revenue collection across urban local bodies. The new platform will consolidate multiple municipal charges — including property tax, water charges, drainage fees and electricity bills — into a single digital portal.

The initiative will be rolled out on a pilot basis within the GHMC limits. Officials believe the move will address long-standing issues such as billing errors, delayed collections and revenue leakages, while improving compliance and strengthening municipal finances.



GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan has instructed zonal and deputy commissioners to begin preparations. At a recent review meeting, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department to examine and implement the proposal for a unified bill covering property tax, electricity, water and drainage charges.



In the first phase, officials will map mobile numbers linked to Property Tax Identification Numbers (PTINs) with those registered with the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) to improve billing accuracy and enable digital communication with consumers. GHMC field staff will conduct a joint door-to-door survey with TGSPDCL meter readers, with bill collectors accompanying them to verify and update mobile numbers using handheld devices.



Officials said the integration of databases would reduce duplication, improve transparency and ensure timely delivery of bills. Citizens will benefit from a single payment cycle instead of managing multiple bills from different departments.



If successful, the pilot project will be expanded across Telangana. The government views the initiative as a major step towards digital governance, transparent civic administration and smarter management of urban finances, while easing compliance for property owners and businesses.

