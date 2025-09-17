Telangana To Organise Over 20K Health Camps For Women

Hyderabad: As the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ Abhiyan was launched nationwide on Wednesday, the state government reiterated its stance of supporting women through dedicated health services. As part of this, over 20,000 health camps for women will be organised in the upcoming weeks. The launch was virtually attended by Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay; health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, MLC Addanki Dayakar and other leaders at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ameerpet.

“If women are healthy, families and society will be healthy. We are prioritising women’s healthcare through dedicated clinics where free tests, treatment and medicines are provided,” Damodar Rajanarsimha said.

The health minister recalled that Maternal and Child Health Care Centres opened in 2012-13 and are now being expanded across Telangana. With breast cancer cases rising nationwide, particularly detected in later stages, he highlighted that screening and early detection programmes were being taken up through day-care cancer centres. “We are also addressing non-communicable diseases such as BP, diabetes, kidney and heart ailments through NCD clinics, besides running Mitr clinics for transgenders,” he added.

As part of this campaign, Telangana will organise 20,639 women’s health camps between September 17 and October 2, the health minister announced. Camps will be set up in Primary Health Centres as well as teaching hospitals and will include mega district-level camps with super-specialist doctors available for screening patients.

During his visit to Ameerpet CHC Damodar Rajanarsimha accompanied by Bandi Sanjay, inspected facilities, interacted with patients and reviewed staffing and infrastructure needs with the Medical Superintendent.