Telangana to Introduce Mandatory Online Road Safety Test Before Learner’s Licence

Hyderabad: Speeding, negligent driving and lack of awareness about road safety continue to contribute significantly to road accidents. Many drivers, with inadequate driving skills, are risking not only their own lives but also those of others on the road.

According to official estimates, nearly 1.7 lakh people die in road accidents every year in India. In Telangana alone, around 7,500 people lose their lives annually, while nearly 23,000 others suffer injuries. In view of the alarming figures, the Transport Department has decided to strengthen road safety measures, following directions issued by the Supreme Court a few months ago to take steps to control road accidents and fatalities.

As part of these measures, the department is planning key changes in the process of obtaining a driving licence (DL).

New three-stage system

Currently, the driving licence process involves two stages — the Learner’s Licence Registration (LLR) test and the permanent driving test. The Transport Department is now planning to introduce an additional online Road Safety Awareness Module Test, effectively making it a three-stage system.

The new system is expected to be implemented from the first week of April. Under the revised procedure, applicants must first complete the online road safety awareness test before applying for a learner’s licence.

Six modules, three-hour test

The road safety programme will consist of six modules, each lasting 30 minutes, with a total duration of three hours. The modules will include training as well as assessments related to road safety awareness.

Candidates do not need to visit any office to take the test. They can appear for the exam from home or office using a laptop or desktop computer with a camera. Alternatively, applicants can also take the test at designated driving school centres.

After completing the modules, candidates will receive a special certificate number, which will be required to apply for the learner’s licence test.

Focus on accident awareness

The modules will feature real-life road accident scenarios and common driving mistakes, presented through videos by the Transport Department. The programme will also provide guidance on safe driving practices, such as how to drive on roads, adjust mirrors, and safely overtake vehicles.

Applicants will also be shown examples of how accidents occur, who is responsible in such situations, and the impact accidents have on victims and their families.

A senior Transport Department official said the initiative would help new drivers understand the consequences of unsafe driving and avoid common mistakes.

“Each module will have a short test, but it will not be difficult. Applicants can pass easily if they follow the training,” the official said.

While the new system may make the process of obtaining a driving licence slightly more rigorous, officials believe it will significantly improve road safety awareness and help reduce accidents in the state.