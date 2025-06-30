Telangana To Introduce Bill To Protect Gig Workers: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said the Telangana government is set to introduce a legislation to protect the 4.2 lakh gig workers in the state, and asserted that 'Shramik Nyay' continues to be one of its most central visions. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Telangana is the third state to legislate on this matter, following Rajasthan and Karnataka.

In each case, it is only Congress governments that have secured justice and fair working conditions for lakhs of gig workers, he said in a post on X. "The Congress government in Telangana is set to introduce legislation to protect and support the 4.2 lakh gig workers in the state," Ramesh said.

Highlighting the key provisions of the bill, he said it entails mandatory registration of gig workers by aggregators and a tripartite board comprising workers, aggregators, and the government to monitor gig worker welfare.

The bill also entails setting up a welfare fund for gig workers to be administered by the tripartite board, he said. "The bill promotes both economic and social justice in a meaningful manner," Ramesh said.

"Shramik Nyay continues to be one of the most central visions of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi," he said. The Congress general secretary also shared on X a draft of the bill.