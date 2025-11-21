Telangana to Host National Numismatics Conference for First Time

Hyderabad: Telangana will host the national numismatics conference for the first time since the state’s formation, providing an opportunity for scholars to revisit the region’s long coin-making and trading history. Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao released the brochure for the event, the 107th Annual National Conference and Seminar on Numismatics, that would see discussions that link archaeology, history and culture through the study of old coins.

The conference on December 11 and 12 at the Dr MCR HRD Institute will bring together students, researchers and numismatists from across India. Officials said the event is important for Telangana because coins have been central to understanding its past region’s rich historical importance through coinage. Many of these insights, they noted, emerged from the kind of interdisciplinary work numismatics supports.

The sessions will look at how coins help trace rulers, economic activity, migration patterns and even artistic trends. According to the official statement, the conference aims to encourage younger researchers in Telangana to use numismatics not as a specialised hobby but as a serious tool for reconstructing history.

Special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, heritage director Prof. Arjun Rao Kuthadi, and deputy directors Dr D. Ramulu and Dr P. Nagaraju were present at the brochure release. The meet is also said to touch upon gaps in documentation and the need for a stronger study of Telangana’s own coin material housed in various collections, renewed interest in how coins store information about society.