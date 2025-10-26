Telangana to Host Global Investors by Nov-End

Hyderabad: The state government is preparing to host a Global Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad either in late November or early December, with a special focus on attracting major investments into the Bharat Future City and Musi Riverfront projects. According to official sources, a final decision on the summit’s schedule is expected during the Cabinet meeting on November 7.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu recently held a preliminary review meeting, directing officials to chalk out a detailed plan of action to ensure the global event’s success.

The Chief Minister reportedly wants the summit to serve as a global platform showcasing Future City and Musi project's investment potential across key sectors, particularly infrastructure and urban development. Official sources said that a comprehensive roadmap for these initiatives will be ready by November first week.

Revanth Reddy, who laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Future City on September 28, wants to attract Fortune 500 companies to the project. Revanth Reddy announced that starting December, he would work three days a month from the Future City’s office and sign all investment MoUs there rather than Secretariat.

Preparations for the Musi Riverfront development are being aligned with the investors’ summit. Designs and project plans covering the Gandipet-Gandhi Sarovar-Himayatsagar stretch are being finalised. Sources indicated that once the summit concludes, works on the Musi Riverfront would pick up speed in December.

The Chief Minister has already held a series of review meetings to discuss land acquisition, design and execution strategies, with the riverfront envisioned as the central feature of the city’s long-term urban transformation.

In line with this, the government has begun acquiring land belonging to various government institutions in the Himayatsagar and Kismatpur areas to facilitate Musi project expansion.

The Cabinet has approved the acquisition proposals and the allocation of 300 acres in Rajendranagar for the Musi Rejuvenation Project. The land currently belongs to the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (Walamtari) and the Telangana Engineering Research Laboratory (TERL), which together hold around 426 acres. However, due to earlier allocations for the Outer Ring Road and encroachments, the combined available area now stands at 345 acres, prompting the government to relocate both institutions by providing alternative land.

Another 23 acres belonging to the medical and health department and lands from eight other organisations will also be acquired to make about 1,000 acres available for the new Musi Riverfront City, modelled on Seoul’s urban riverfront design. The proposed Musi city will feature modern infrastructure, green zones, an elevated corridor from Gandipet to Gouraram and iconic architectural landmarks. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to finalise tenders by December and target completion of major works within two years.