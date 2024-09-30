 Top
Telangana to Host Global Golf Tournament in Early 2025

29 Sep 2024 6:37 PM GMT
Telangana to Host Global Golf Tournament in Early 2025
Jupalli Krishna Rao.

Hyderabad: The city is set to host an international golf tournament of international standards in January-February next, tourism minister Jupalli Krishna Rao announced on Sunday. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Telangana Golconda Masters Golf Championship, where winner Shankar Das received a trophy and Rs.1 lakh prize money. Key figures such as Bharti Golf CEO Manavi Jaini and Hyderabad Golf Club president B.V.K. Raju were in attendance.

Source : Deccan Chronicle
