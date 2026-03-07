Telangana To Host First Women Farmers' Fair

Hyderabad: A special Women Farmers’ Mela – 2026 will be held for the first time in Telangana to mark International Women’s Day, with tens of thousands of women farmers expected to participate in the two‑day event. The mela will take place at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) campus in Rajendranagar on March 8 and 9.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest on the opening day, along with agriculture minister Tummala Nageswar Rao. Speaking to newsmen with Society for Eradication of Rural Poverty director Rajitha, PJTSAU vice‑chancellor Professor Aladasu Janaiah said that over 55 per cent of the state’s agricultural workforce is female, and the mela aims to enhance their awareness, empowerment and social inclusion.

Around 4,000 women farmers are expected each day, with the event organised in collaboration with the state government, the Agriculture Department and the Telangana Rural Poverty Reduction Society (SERP). Janaiah expressed concern over indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers, pesticides and herbicides, which he said was harming soil fertility, crop quality and the environment.

The mela will promote eco‑friendly “natural farming” practices, encouraging women farmers to adopt judicious fertiliser use and sustainable cultivation methods. It will also showcase smart and tech‑driven agriculture, including drone‑based spraying, artificial intelligence, robotics, IoT devices and satellite technology. Crop diversification, such as moving away from rice and cotton to alternative crops, will also be highlighted.