Telangana to honour Gulf victims, starts Gulf Bharosa

Hyderabad: The government will organise a 'Gulf Martyrs’ Commemoration Meet' at Praja Bhavan to honour Telangana workers who lost their lives in the Gulf. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will attend the event, distribute ex gratia cheques of Rs.5 lakh to the families of the deceased, and join them for lunch.

In a media statement on Tuesday, Anil Eeravathri, Telangana Mineral Development Corporation chairman and former MLA, said preparations for the event were underway.

“In the spirit of 'Remember the dead! Fight for the living!', the state government has decided to provide an ex gratia payment of Rs.5 lakh to families of those who died in the Gulf, recognising these as on-duty deaths—a first in the country’s history,” Eeravathri said.

He emphasised that workers enduring harsh conditions in desert nations are akin to soldiers, contributing significantly to the country’s and state’s economy through foreign remittances. Acknowledging their sacrifices, CM Revanth Reddy is launching the Gulf Bharosa scheme to commemorate and honour them as Gulf Martyrs.

Responding to Eeravarthi’s request, The Chief Minister has approved 4.70 crore in ex gratia payments for 94 families of Gulf workers who passed away, effective March 1. The Congress government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Telangana’s migrant workers and ensuring their well-being.